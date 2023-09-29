You might also like

Week five of the HBCU football season will feature key conference matchups in the SWAC and the SIAC.

Meanwhile, a cross-divisional matchup in the SWAC will determine which team will remain alive in contention in their respective division.

Here are the five games to watch in Week 5 of the HBCU football season.

1. Alcorn State vs. Alabama State

For the first time since leaving the SWAC East division in 2019, the Alcorn State Braves will face off against the Alabama State Hornets.

Both teams enter this game coming off their first conference loss to Prairie View A&M and Florida A&M, respectively.

Although this game is taking place on Alabama State’s home field, history does not indicate they will have the advantage of losing its last three matchups against Alcorn State as the home team.

2. Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling State

The Prairie View A&M Panthers and Grambling State Tigers are set to clash in the annual State Fair Classic that could hold the key to the SWAC West division race.

Both the Panthers and Tigers currently occupy the top two spots in the SWAC West (Grambling is tied with Southern for second place at 1-0 against the SWAC).

Prairie View A&M has had the advantage in this series in recent years,- winning five straight over Grambling State dating back to 2018.

This is the longest win streak PV has had over Grambling since the State Fair Classic began being exclusively played between these two teams in 1985.

3. Fort Valley State vs. Allen

The Allen Yellow Jackets are looking to continue their Cinderella season when they host the Fort Valley State Wildcats.

Allen is currently having its best start in school history, holding a perfect 4-0 record. They have been led by quarterback David Wright III, who leads the country with 383.7 passing yards per game.

He will have to contend with a Fort Valley State defense that is currently second in the SIAC with six interceptions.

The Yellow Jackets are also looking to redeem themselves after losing 29-27 to the Wildcats last season after blowing a 10-point second-half lead.

4. North Carolina A&T vs. Norfolk State

North Carolina A&T is in search of its first win of the season against a Norfolk State team that is looking for its third win against the CAA.

For the second year in a row, the Aggies are 0-3 to start the season. They have not started a season 0-4 since 2007 (ended up finishing with a 0-11 record).

Meanwhile, the Spartans have bounced back from a season-opening upset loss to Virginia State, winning two of their last three games against CAA opponents Hampton and Towson.

Norfolk State is looking for its first win against A&T since 2011 (losing its last seven against the Aggies).

5. Hampton vs. Richmond

The Hampton Pirates return to the football field for the first time since their comeback win against Howard, kicking off CAA conference play against Richmond.

It was not the Pirates’ best showing the last time they faced Richmond, ending up on the wrong side of a 41-10 score in their homecoming contest.

Hampton is aiming to snap a five-game losing streak against CAA competition.