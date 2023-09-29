You might also like

South Carolina State announced it will renew its football rivalry with Furman University beginning in 2026.

The two neighboring schools will play a home-and-home series.

Furman, a member of the Southern Conference, will host SC State in 2026, while the Bulldogs of the MEAC will host the Paladins in 2027.

Furman Adds South Carolina State, Richmond To Future Football Schedules https://t.co/wwHt3KdJF5 — Furman Football (@PaladinFootball) September 28, 2023

Furman and South Carolina State last played in 2015 in a contest the Paladins won, 17-3, in Greenville. The teams have met 17 times over the years in a series, with Furman leading 12-5.

Courtesy: South Carolina State Athletics