It was not always pretty but Florida A&M was able to defeat Alabama State 23-10 to pick up another SWAC East win.

The Rattlers got the scoring started on a 9-play, 94-yard drive that ended when quarterback Jeremy Moussa connected with receiver Marcus Riley on a 24-yard strike that put FAMU up 7-0. Alabama State did not score until early in the second quarter when John Jaydon’s 25-yard field goal closed the gap to 7-3.

A touchdown late in the quarter, a 36-yard completion from Moussa to Jeremiah Pruitte, gave the Rattlers a 14-3 lead at halftime.

The Hornets’ lone trip to the end zone came in the third quarter on 47-yard connection from ASU quarterback Damon Stewart to Asa Gregg that cut the lead to 14-10.

A Cameron Gillis field goal extended the Florida A&M advantage to 17-10 with 6:34 left in the game, but it was the Rattlers’ defense that sealed the deal. Isaiah Major’s 40-yard pick-six secured the win.

The Rattlers controlled the clock

Florida A&M dominated the time-possession, holding the football for nearly 13 more minutes than Alabama State. The Rattlers possessed the football for 36:17 compared to 23:43 for the Hornets.

Hornets could never establish its running game

Neither team was particularly effective running the football. FAMU was only able to generate 59 yards on the ground, but Alabama State was even more inept. The Hornets gained just 14 yards on the evening and averaging a minuscule 0.6 yards per attempt.

The Rattlers hit the road to face Mississippi Valley State next week. Alabama State returns home where they will host Alcorn State.