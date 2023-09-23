Norfolk State rushed for 350 yards on Saturday, its second-most in program history, on its way to a 21-14 road victory at Towson. It marked the Spartans’ second victory against a CAA opponent this season.

NSU’s defense set the tone, forcing the Tigers to turn it over on downs on the game’s first possession. Defensive back Ricky Harleston made the stop on fourth down, sniffing out the short yardage attempt.

The Spartans wasted no time capitalizing. NSU opened its first offensive possession with a bold trick play, which paid off. Wideout Aaron Moore caught the defense sleeping with a deep pass to tight end Jayden Homuth, moving the Spartans into the red zone.

Moore put NSU on the board moments later, this time in the form NSU fans are more used to a touchdown reception from an Otto Kuhns’ spiral.

The Spartans defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, but Towson got the ball back by intercepting a Kuhns pass. The Spartans returned the favor just a few minutes later, though, as Harleston forced a fumble, recovered by Daylan Long.

Towson’s Nathan Kent rushed for a touchdown early in the second quarter, the only momentum either offense could get the rest of the half. The teams went into the break knotted up at 7-7.

However, Norfolk State got going fast in the second half with a quick score. Kuhns kept it himself for a 67-yard touchdown score down the sideline, the longest rush of his career.

The NSU defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, and the Spartans kept the momentum going. After Kevon King got the Spartans in the red zone with a lengthy run, Jaylen White notched the first touchdown rush of his career to push NSU ahead 21-7.

The Spartans turned the day around with a dominant performance in the trenches. Norfolk State gained 205 yards on the ground in the third quarter, rushing the ball on every play from scrimmage.

Norfolk State kept up a solid start to the season in the turnover battle, as Terron Mallory returned with a fourth-quarter interception to extinguish a Tiger drive.

A short punt from the NSU end zone gave Towson prime starting field position, and the Tigers took advantage. Devin Matthews found a gap in the middle of the defense, cutting the NSU lead to seven.

Jason Wonodi took an end-around handoff 41 yards to Towson territory, but the NSU drive stalled. Norfolk State’s fourth down attempt failed, and the Tigers took over with one last chance to send the game to overtime.

A string of short passes moved Towson to the Norfolk State red zone, and a personal foul inched the Tigers even closer. However, time was not on the home team’s side as the Spartans batted down the last-second heave to clinch their second victory of the season.

Courtesy: Norfolk State Athletics