The Prairie View A&M Panthers picked up their second conference win of the season, defeating Alcorn State 23-20.

Picked to finish fifth in the SWAC West, the Panthers are now tied with Grambling State at the top of the division at 2-0 in conference play.

Alcorn State’s record falls to 1-3 on the season in what was the team’s conference opener. This is the Braves’ first loss against Prairie View since 2016 and the first time the Panthers have won in Lorman since 2015.

Trazon Connley led the way for Prairie View, completing 12-of-19 pass attempts for 187 yards, a touchdown, and a rushing touchdown.

His top target was Trejon Spiller, who caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Alabama A&M transfer Brian Jenkins Jr. led the team with 61 receiving yards on two receptions.

Ahmad Antoine provided a spark on the ground with 78 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

Aaron Allen was the Braves’ top performer, completing 26-of-37 pass attempts for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 33 rushing yards on five attempts.

Three different receivers recorded at least 60 receiving yards for the Braves. This includes Malik Rodgers, who caught three passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Alcorn State controlled time of possession for most of the first half, including a 10:18 drive that led to the game’s first points. The Braves went into halftime leading 10-7.

On the first possession of the second half, the Braves got back to where they started driving down the field for a field goal to culminate a nearly five-minute drive to take a 13-7 lead.

This momentum transferred to the defense on the ensuing Panthers offensive possession, forcing the only game turnover on an interception.

However, Alcorn could not keep up this momentum, going three-and-out on each of its next three offensive drives.

Prairie View, meanwhile, took a 14-13 lead, scoring on a touchdown connection from Connley to Spiller before the end of the third quarter.

They built on this lead on a touchdown run by Antoine, scoring 20-13 with 6:50 remaining. Alcorn immediately tied the game scoring on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Rodgers.

The Panthers held the ball for the remainder of the game, leading to a walk-off 50-yard field goal by Carlos Villagomez to secure the win.