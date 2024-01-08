You might also like

The Norfolk State women’s basketball team added another blowout win to their resume following an 81-60 win over North Carolina Central.

This was Norfolk State’s fifth straight win, improving its overall record to 12-4, including a 9-3 record on the road.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Central suffered its first home loss, dropping to 6-10 overall.

Spartans freshman Da’Brya Clark led all scorers with 18 points, adding five rebounds and five steals.

Kierra Wheeler recorded her sixth double-double of the season after finishing with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Norfolk State Glides to 2-0 MEAC Start with 81-60 Result at NCCU#GoldStandard🔰https://t.co/RHNLkVvKLC — Norfolk State Women’s Basketball (@NorfolkStateWBB) January 9, 2024

Diamond Johnson overcame shooting struggles, stuffing the stat sheet, producing 15 points, ten rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Niya Fields posted 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

For the Eagles, Kyla Bryant led the team with 17 points, connecting on five three-pointers, while Morgan Callahan put forth a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Aniya Finger came off the bench to score 11 points, adding five rebounds and three blocks.

In a game that Norfolk State led wire-to-wire, they turned it entirely in their favor in the third quarter, outscoring NCCU 33-16.

In the period, the Spartans scored 20 points off 11 Eagles turnovers while only committing two turnovers in the quarter.

Norfolk State will look to keep its perfect conference record intact when they go on the road to play the Howard Bison.