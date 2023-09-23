Behind a strong running game and solid offensive line play, Grambling State defeated Texas Southern 35-23.

Grambling drew first blood, driving 49 yards in seven plays and getting in the end zone on a two-yard run from Floyd Chalk to put GSU up 7-0.

Texas Southern tied the game in the second quarter when Tigers quarterback Jace Wilson, standing in for the injured Andrew Body, connected with AJ Bennett on a 41-yard scoring toss.

Grambling reclaimed the lead with an 8-play, 90-yard drive that took just 85 seconds and ended with a Myles Crawley 17-yard touchdown pass to Lyndon Rash with 7 seconds left in the first half that put GAU back out in front 14-7 at halftime.

Texas Southern trimmed the lead to 14-10 on a 41-yard field goal off the foot of Curtis Falkenburg at the 10:51 mark of the third quarter.

An 11-yard touchdown run from Chance Williams stretched the GSU advantage to 21-10. Texas Southern needed just 72 seconds and four plays to travel 63 yards to get their next score on Wilson’s second touchdown pass, a 34-yard strike to Eyan Means to bring the score to 21-17.

Lyndon’s second touchdown grab of the day scored 28-17 in favor of Grambling. Texas Southern responded on their next possession with a 77-yard march that ended in seven plays on a Jace Wilson pass to Jyrin Johnson to bring the Tigers to 28-23.

Texas Southern went for two, but hesitation by Wilson to take advantage of an open field that would have allowed him to convert it with his legs resulted in the attempt being no good, as the Grambling defense was able to force him out of bounds before he was able to reach the tower.

A Floyd Chalk touchdown, his second of the game, with 3:25 remaining, put the game out of reach.

Here were the key factors in the outcome:

Another slow start for Texas Southern

Texas Southern was in a 7-0 after the opening 15 minutes of play. The Tigers playing from behind after the first quarter has been a theme of the season. Texas Southern has allowed 64 points in the first quarters of the year while only scoring 3 points.

Grambling State controlled the line of scrimmage

From the opening period, the Grambling offensive line opened massive holes between the tackles or could seal edges for runs to the outside. GSU running backs Chance Williams and Floyd Chalk had ample space to operate, with several runs Tigers supports not having a hand laid on them until reaching the second level of the Texas Southern defense.

Grambling piled up 282 yards on the ground on 48 attempts, with Williams running for 174 yards and a score on the day, while Chalk added 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Not only was Grambling able to run the ball effectively, but they also were good in pass protection, not allowing a sack.

Crawley efficient again

It was a productive, efficient, and largely mistake-free day for Grambling quarterback Miles Crowley. He completed 14 of his 23 passes for 195 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Grambling (2-2, 1-0), winners of back-to-back games, looks to extend their winning streak to three when they head to the Cotton Bowl to take on Prairie View in the State Fair Classic.

The quest for Texas Southern’s first win of the season will have to wait at least one more week when they face Lincoln (CA) for their homecoming.