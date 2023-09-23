You might also like

You might also like

The Albany State Golden Rams emerged victorious in the inaugural Coastal City HBCU Classic, defeating Savannah State 15-12.

Albany State has now won two straight staying perfect in conference play after dropping its first two season contests.

The win also gives Albany State its third straight victory over Savannah State.

Savannah State, on the other hand, drops to 1-1 against the SIAC and 2-2 overall.

It was a power struggle through the first three quarters, with both teams struggling to move the ball downfield consistently.

Golden Rams defeated the Tigers (15-12) at the 2023 Coastal City Classic pic.twitter.com/kddv1N0GAw — Golden Ram Athletics (@ASUGoldenRams) September 23, 2023

Despite a second quarter in which Albany State recorded 188 offensive yards on 23 plays, they could only score two field goals.

Albany State took a 9-6 lead into the fourth quarter, with each team’s points coming from field goal attempts.

The Golden Rams scored the game’s first touchdown in the fourth quarter on a screen pass from Isaiah Knowles to Ralph Lovett to take a 15-6 lead with 10:03 remaining.

In the game’s final minutes, Savannah State scored on a three-yard touchdown pass but had its extra point attempt block to make the score 15-12 with 1:14 left.

Albany State sealed the win, recovering the ensuing onside kick.