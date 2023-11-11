Benedict College — the sixth-ranked team at the Division II level and No. 1 in the SIAC — continued its dominant season with a 47-10 win over Albany State in the conference championship game on Saturday.
The Tigers improved to 11-0 on the season, its second straight unbeaten run prior to postseason play.
Quarterback Aeneas Dennis from Benedict College scores a touchdown. 💜💛🏈@GoTigers_BC @benedict_tigers @coachberry77@asugoldenramsfb @HBCUSports1 @HBCUFball @D2HBCUFOOTBALL @HbcuPass @HBCUGameday @Spotlight_HBCU @thesiac @MyBCSN1 @DraftHBCU pic.twitter.com/EGShhDRU7J
— Angela 😍😋 (@Lilangelaaa_) November 11, 2023
The Benedict defense held the Golden Rams to a season-low 193 yards of total offense, while the Tigers racked up a season-high 563 yards of offense.
