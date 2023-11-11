You might also like

Benedict College — the sixth-ranked team at the Division II level and No. 1 in the SIAC — continued its dominant season with a 47-10 win over Albany State in the conference championship game on Saturday.

The Tigers improved to 11-0 on the season, its second straight unbeaten run prior to postseason play.

The Benedict defense held the Golden Rams to a season-low 193 yards of total offense, while the Tigers racked up a season-high 563 yards of offense.