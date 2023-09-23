The Jackson State football team has dealt with injuries in their kicking game this season, so in Saturday’s W.C. Gorden Classic against Bethune-Cookman, the Tigers made history with their newest addition.

Freshman Leilani Armenta, a defender on the JSU women’s soccer team, was added to the football roster this week, and when she kicked off Saturday’s game, she became the first woman to play football in the history of the program.

HBCU HISTORY AT JSU!! With this opening kickoff, Leilani Armenta became the first women to EVER suit up in an HBCU football game at any documented level!@LeilaniArmenta #TheeILove pic.twitter.com/QnHtCkh8qa — Bradley Davis WAPT (@DdavisBradley) September 23, 2023

Armenta kicked and played soccer at St. Bonaventure High School in Ventura, California, making 98 of 105 extra point attempts and was a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals during her career. She was First-Team All-Marmonte League in 2021 and honorable mention in 2022.