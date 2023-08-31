You might also like

You might also like

Alcorn State and Southern Mississippi aren’t in any way traditional college football rivals.

But that hasn’t stopped the back-and-forth banter between players and fans of both schools ahead of their Saturday meeting in Hattiesburg.

Speaking on the Dynamic Discussion Podcast back in February, USM running back Frank Gore, Jr. said he wanted to put a hurting on the Braves.

“We trying to put 70 on them, man,” said Gore, son of former NFL running back Frank Gore.

This prompted an incredulous response from one of the panelists, HB Chris, who said, “They think they have a chance of winning?”

Frank Gore Jr @stn_2lit 70 huh??? Y’all better be able to stand on that!! The BIG BAD BRAVES ARE COMING pic.twitter.com/HC0zd8ruVV — GeeAye (@GeeAyeee) August 29, 2023

Though the comments are months old, with the Alcorn-USM game looming on the horizon, the podcast video has resurfaced and has sparked a spirited conversation between the two fanbases.

Lmao them folks ain’t put up 70 points in the last two meetings combined. A lot of talk for a team to be picked 4th in their division in the Sun Belt https://t.co/emXDWbX1zg — Devo (@DevoHolt) August 29, 2023

Y’all talkin the same noise! Y’all wanna be an HBCU sooo bad….y’all just be happy Alcorn bringing folk to y’all game which will be the most people y’all will see for years to come!😂😂 — FEAR 😈 (@BraveAtl) August 30, 2023

Man alcorn state fans are HILARIOUS with all this talk. They really think they have a chance Saturday — Eagle Nation (@NationEagle) August 30, 2023

Hey Brave fans make sure you lock your car doors this weekend. Just got a call saying Brett Favre will be in town. Y’all know he likes to steal. #GoBraves pic.twitter.com/fScAlea4WZ — GeeAye (@GeeAyeee) August 29, 2023

how many people live in the big city of Lorman? — Eagle Nation (@NationEagle) August 31, 2023

🤣🤣🤣 y’all gonna find out Saturday — Eagle Nation (@NationEagle) August 30, 2023

The coaches for the respective teams, Alcorn’s Fred McNair and Southern Mississippi’s Will Hall, were more complimentary of each other as opponents.

During Monday’s SWAC coaches’ press conference, McNair said that USM is a “good quality team” and “Will Hall has done a great job since he’s been there.”

Hall was also pleased with the chance to match up with an in-state foe, saying, “It is awesome. For us, for Alcorn, for our fans, and for our state. We are playing them this year and Mississippi State later in the year, and that is awesome for the state of Mississippi in every way. I love Southern Miss the most, but I love this state. I am for Mississippi, and it is great us playing each other.”

Southern Mississippi and Alcorn have faced off three times, with the Eagles claiming victory in all three matchups, with the most recent taking place in 2019, which was a 38-10 win for USM.