The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions fell 42-7 to Tulsa Golden Hurricanes for on the road Thursday night.

Tulsa improved to 1-0 on the season while UAPB dropped to 0-1.

Johness Davis totaled 82 yards to lead UAPB’s ground attack in the game, picking up 4.8 yards per carry along the way. BJ Curry also tacked on nine yards on the ground.

Kenji Lewis reeled in five catches for 64 yards.

Kyre Williams showed out for the Golden Lions defense, totaling five tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception. Laprel Boyd added four tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble and Sam Anthony had three tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one recovered fumble in the loss.

The Golden Lions won the turnover battle in Thursday’s game, forcing three turnovers while coughing the ball up one time, with UAPB turning those takeaways into seven points.

UAPB defense disrupted the Tulsa passing game on the way to pulling down two interceptions.

UAPB took a 7-0 lead over Tulsa after scoring the KT game’s first points with 12:27 left in the first quarter. UAPB didn’t score again in the game and Tulsa tacked on 42 more points to finish off the scoring.

Courtesy: UAPB Athletics