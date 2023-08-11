Several Albany State football players were reportedly hospitalized this week for what the school described as “fatigue-related symptoms.”

In a statement produced by the school, officials indicated that six players experienced the symptoms during practice on Wednesday, according to a report from WALB-TV in Albany, Georgia.

The unidentified players were immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment, where they are currently recovering, the school said.

“On Wednesday, August 9, six players from the Albany State University Golden Rams football team experienced fatigue-related symptoms during practice,” according to the statement. “The student-athletes were immediately transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment and are currently recovering.

“We are grateful to our dedicated coaches, athletic trainers, and the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital staff for their diligence in recognizing the signs for help and responding promptly. Albany State University will continue to take precautions for the safety of our campus community as the Southwest Georgia region continues to experience excessive heat.”

The school has not determined whether the players affected suffered from heat-related issues that led to the fatigue they experienced, though temperatures in Georgia with the average daily high in Albany since June being 92 degrees.