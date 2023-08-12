You might also like

One-time SIAC Offensive Player of the Year Emanuel Wilson started his NFL career with a bang.

The Fort Valley State running back delivered an epic performance in his preseason debut.

Playing for the Green Bay Packers, Wilson recorded 111 rushing yards on six carries and scored two touchdowns — both coming in the second half — against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday night.

One of the TDs included an 80-yard scamper in the fourth quarter that helped the Packers defeat the Bengals 36-19.

Wilson’s 111 rushing yards made him the first player to record over 100 rushing yards this preseason.

In a postgame interview, Wilson spoke poignantly about his father’s passing 14 years ago and the effect it had on him leading up to his moment.

“I really wanted to stop playing football after my dad passed,” said Wilson. “My mom always told me you can’t stop this because he’s gone you [have] to keep going. He’s always in your corner and always going to be there oin the end zone.”

Wilson and the Green Bay Packers will be back on the field on August 19 when they host the New England Patriots.