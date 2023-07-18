You might also like

The HBCU football season is right around the corner, with a little over a month before the opening kickoff.

In addition to a new conference champion being crowned in 2022, the CIAA underwent changes with re-alignment that resulted in the conference champion going elsewhere.

The changes within the conference present an interesting and unpredictable outlook for the fall ahead of CIAA Media Days.

Fayetteville State’s quest to go back-to-back

After four straight losses in the CIAA championship game, the Fayetteville State Broncos finally got over the hump defeating Chowan to claim the conference title for the first time since 2009.

The offseason brought major changes for Fayetteville State that could jeopardize its hopes for back-to-back CIAA titles.

Not only did the team’s top two leaders in sacks — Devin Cowan and Cameron Merrell each enter the transfer portal —Tyren Belcher, who led the group in pass breakups, did also.

Not to mention the Broncos will also be moving on from All-CIAA defensive back Brandon Barnes-Brown as well as Kenneth Merritt.

On a positive note, the Broncos’ defense will have linebacker duo Kentrell Caldwell and Gerald Simpson in the 2023 season.

In addition, much of the Broncos’ championship offense is returning for the 2023 season. This includes CIAA championship MVP quarterback Demari Daniels and leading rusher Derrick Alston Jr.

Virginia Union leading the clubhouse

Coming off of what was their best season in 15 years, the Virginia Union Panthers enter the 2023 season as the favorite to win the conference.

The Panthers finished with a 9-1 record in the regular season and went 9-2 overall. Although their lone regular season loss prevented them from competing in the CIAA championship game, the Panthers were selected to host a Division II playoff game for the first time since 1990.

Virginia Union’s success begins with its star running back Jada Byers, who is coming off a historic 2022 season.

Byers set a new CIAA record with 1,920 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns and was named the CIAA Offensive Player of the Year.

Outside of Byers, Virginia Union’s offense will look much different now that All-CIAA quarterback Jakhari Grant, leading receiver John Jiles, and top offensive linemen Brian Gibson and Darian Bryant, are all gone.

The Virginia Union defense, as it was last season, will be the key to the team’s success. All-American defensive lineman Armonii Burden is back to lead the secondary.

The CIAA is deep

While Fayetteville State and Virginia Union will be tabbed as the favorites to win their respective divisions, there will be some stiff competition for the crown.

In the CIAA North, the Virginia State Trojans and Bowie State Bulldogs will look to give Virginia Union a run for its money.

The Trojans were among the top defenses in the country last season, forcing 25 turnovers, including 14 interceptions.

In addition to much of the team’s defensive unit returning this year, they made some key additions, including three FBS transfers.

Bowie State will look to return to the top of the CIAA North in what will be its first season under new head coach Kyle Jackson.

The Bulldogs did not have the same fortune as Virginia State this offseason, losing all eight of their All-CIAA selections, including two players who entered the transfer portal.

Bowie is seeking its eighth straight season finishing with a record above .500.

Meanwhile, in the CIAA South, the Shaw Bears will be the biggest threat to ending Fayetteville State’s five-year reign at the top of the division.

The Bears are loaded with talent on the defense, having led the 2022 season with 16 interceptions. On offense, Shaw features a solid run game led by All-CIAA running back Sidney Gibbs.

Bluefield State returns to the CIAA

Bluefield State is making its return to the CIAA after a 68-year absence. The Big Blue is replacing the reigning CIAA North division champion Chowan.

As a result, the CIAA becomes a true all-HBCU conference for the first time since 2008.

This will be the third season for Bluefield State’s football program since its reinstatement in 2021. The Big Blue has had success in limited action against the CIAA, going 3-1 over the past two seasons.

Last season, Bluefield State finished with a 3-4 record (not including a forfeit win against Fort Lauderdale). This included a 35-34 win over Johnson C. Smith and a 28-7 loss against Virginia State.

Predicted Order of Finish

CIAA North

Virginia Union Virginia State Bowie State Lincoln (PA) Bluefield State Elizabeth City State

CIAA South