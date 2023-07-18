As several HBCU baseball players were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft earlier this month, another Black College standout will begin his professional career very soon.

Savannah State ace pitcher Enrico Peele signed a contract with the Williamsport (PA) CrossCutters of the Major League Baseball Draft League, a league that provides extra opportunities for college players who have graduated/exhausted their eligibility to be seen by MLB scouts.

The CrossCutters had nine players selected in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Peele was a standout all season long for the Tigers, going 12-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts. The Florida native was named Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference starting pitcher of the year, made first-team All-SIAC and the Black College Nines Small School Elite Team.

“My ultimate goal is to go out there, show out and hopefully get a free agent deal with a Major League organization,” Peele said in an interview with WJCL 22 sports anchor Preston Harvey. “It’s been a journey. I’ve always been the underdog in my life, so this boosts my confidence to know this is a league where scouts go [to find players.]”