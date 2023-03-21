You might also like

You might also like

Former Delaware State linebacker Brooks Parker has signed with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League, the school announced on Monday.

Parker led the Hornets during the 2022 season with 63 total tackles while adding five sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss.

A two-time All-MEAC selection in 2019 and 2022, Parker ended his DSU career with 167 tackles, 28 for a loss, and 7.5 sacks.

The HBCU Pigkskin Showdown All-Star Game MVP is the latest Delaware State player to sign with a team in the CFL, following in the cleat marks of running backs Reggie Barnes and Emmanuel Marc, defensive lineman Lybryant Robinson, linebacker Leroy Thompson, wideout Tim Egerton and safety Brian Randall.