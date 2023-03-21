You might also like

Grambling State University Athletics announced Monday the removal of Freddie Murray as head coach of the women’s basketball program, “effective immediately.”

“I’d like to thank Coach Murray for his service to the women’s basketball program and his commitment to the department, and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott.

8 years of success, milestones and achievements have unfortunately come to an end at Exit 81. My time at Grambling State University has garnered a lifetime of friendships, memories and relationships I will forever cherish. Love Always,❤️🐯! -Coach Murray pic.twitter.com/Fs4shwprhP — Freddie Murray (@CoachMurrayGSU) March 20, 2023

“THANK YOU GRAMFAM! (Eight) years of success, milestones and achievements have unfortunately come to an end at Exit 81, ” said Murray in a tweet. “My time at Grambling State University has garnered a lifetime of friendships, memories and relationships I will forever cherish.”

After seven seasons as head coach, Murray finished his tenure at GSU with an overall record of 93-115, including a 10-20 record this past season that resulted in an eighth-place finish in the SWAC.

A national search for a new coach will begin immediately.