Alex Martinez gave Grambling State fits with four hits in Prairie View A&M baseball’s 7-5 season-opening win on Friday at the Cactus Jack HBCU Baseball Classic.

Prairie View A&M tallied three runs in the fifth inning. Prairie View put the pressure on, lead by singles by Martinez, Michael Burroughs, and Sebastian Coria.

Elijah Breeden earned the win for Prairie View. The hurler lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out seven. Michael Dews and Ty Tubbs entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Tubbs recorded the last two outs to earn the save.

PVAMUBBALL: FINAL SCORE – Prairie View A&M holds on to the 7-5 win over Grambling. PVAMU will return to the diamond when they take on Texas Southern for game two on Saturday, Feb. 18th.

The first pitch is set for 7 p.m. inside of Minute Maid Park.

Boykins took the loss for Grambling State. The pitcher went five innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out four.

Prairie View racked up 12 hits on the day. Martinez, Coria, and Marshal Jonas all managed multiple hits for Prairie View. Martinez led Prairie View with four hits in five at-bats.

Grambling State collected eight hits on the day. Burrell III and Hatton all collected multiple hits for Grambling State. Grambling State was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Gardner had the most chances in the field with eight.

