You might also like

You might also like

As a part of NBA All-Star Weekend, the league will host the second annual NBA HBCU Classic featuring Grambling State and the Southern.

In last year’s matchup, Howard defeated Morgan State 68-66 in a game between two MEAC rivals.

The game serves as a platform to lift and support HBCUs. In addition, a reported $100,000 each will be donated to both Grambling State and Southern.

Before the game, there will be a pep rally that will feature performances from the marching bands of both schools. Also, the NBA Foundation will give $500,000 to organizations such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the United Negro College Fund.

Saturday will be a rematch of a Jan. 14 game between the teams when e the Jaguars defeated the Tigers 81-73.

If the Jaguars want to move up in the SWAC standings ahead of Grambling, Southern will need their stars such as Brion Whitley, Bryson Etienne, Tyrone Lyons, and P.J. Byrd, to continue to be consistent contributors.

Grambling State will be headlined by Carte’are Gordon, Cameron Christon, Shawndarius Cowart and Virshon Cotton.

Aside from the spectacle of competing on NBA All-Star Weekend, Saturday’s outcome will have a major impact on conference standings. If Southern wins, the Jaguars will be tied with Grambling State for second place in the SWAC. If the Tigers win, they will not only maintain second place but will still have a chance at the conference lead.

Who: Grambling State vs. Southern

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch: ESPN2, NBA TV, TNT