Ken Riley, who starred at Florida A&M and was an excellent defensive back in the NFL, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Riley, who died in 2020, on Thursday was among nine former coaches and players elected to the Hall during the NFL Honors awards show.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Ken Riley II, his relentless journey to get his father recognized complete. “Just relief. And disbelief because it’s been over 30 years for this to finally happen. It’s like, ‘Wow.'”

Riley, who played quarterback at FAMU and was later drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round as a defensive back, was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

During his NFL career, Riley was named All-Pro four times and retired with the fourth most career interceptions, with 65 in 14 seasons.

Riley will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5. in Canton, Ohio.