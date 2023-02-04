You might also like

It was a great day for Jackson State linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. and Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Land.

The All-SWAC defensive players had shining performances in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Both players started the game for the American team against the National team, with each making some big plays on the first series.

Miller made his presence known on the first big play of the game, getting a big hit.

The hits did not stop there for the reigning SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, as he finished the first quarter with four total tackles.

Meanwhile, Land got a big stop in the goal line preventing a touchdown by recording a tackle for loss. In the fourth quarter, he made yet another big play getting a sack.

The former Buck Buchanan award winner lined up as a middle linebacker, away from his usual position as an edge rusher.

. @FAMUAthletics Isaiah Land is among the fast LBs here at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/KuudN4wA9x — Mia Berry (@iammiaberry) February 1, 2023

Both players have made waves all Senior Bowl week, with Land being touted for his speed and Miller receiving praise for physicality.