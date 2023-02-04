In the first game of Michael B. Jordan’s HBCU Legacy Classic, the Morgan State Bears downed the Delaware State Hornets 75-65 on the back of Kamron Hobbs’ 24-point effort.

The Bears took advantage of their massive differential in paint points, with 44 compared to just 26 for the Hornets. Morgan State also doubled the Hornets in fastbreak and bench points.

Also in double-figures for the Bears were Lewis Djonkam (18 points) and Isaiah Burke (11 points).

In a losing effort for the Hornets, Martaz Robinson scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Khyrie Staten chipped in with 17 points and Brandon Stone added 16 points.

Kamron Hobbs came off the bench and gave Delaware State problems on both ends of the ball😈 @KameronHobbs2

24 points

5 steals

9/15 FG

In the first half, Delaware State got off to an early 10-2 lead with Muniz leading the way.

The Bears went on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 10 all, with the most notable moment being Hobbs scoring on a layup off of a long pass to pull them within two.

After going back and forth, Morgan State finally asserted its will and went on a 7-0 run to go up 24-20 on Delaware State. They eventually began to pull away in the final minutes of the first half, going on a 9-0 to lead 42-34 at halftime.

The run continued in the second half as the Bears went on a 10-3 surge to go up by double-digits, 52-37. A 10-4 run by the Hornets that lasted until the 12:15 mark was not enough and the lead proved to be too insurmountable to overcome.