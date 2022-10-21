You might also like

You might also like

Homecoming themes and swatches of the color pink — recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month — continued in Week 7 of the HBCU football season.

This week’s list highlights performances from the bands at Alabama State, Grambling State, Norfolk State, South Carolina State, and Southern.

Below is our selection of the top five HBCU band halftime shows from Week 7.

5. Alabama State (vs. Mississippi Valley State)

Performed at ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama



4. South Carolina State (vs. Virginia University of Lynchburg)

Performed at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, Orangeburg, South Carolina



3. Southern (vs. Alcorn State)

Performed at A.W. Munford Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana



2. Grambling State (vs. Florida A&M)

Performed at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium, Grambling, Louisiana



1. Norfolk State (vs. Delaware State)

Performed at William “Dick” Price Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia

