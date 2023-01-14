We featured several notable moments by HBCU marching bands during the 2022 football season.

For 12 weeks, HBCU Sports published a weekly list of the top five halftime shows by HBCU bands, followed by an annually published list of the top 20 cover songs performed by HBCU bands, and a final top 10 list of the best HBCU halftime shows of the year.

However, the marching bands from Alabama State, Norfolk State, Southern University, and Texas Southern are bands we believe were consistently the best throughout the season based on an internal scoring system determined from our season-long polls.

Those bands, the Mighty Marching Hornets, Spartan Legion, Human Jukebox, and Ocean of Soul, are the four finalists for HBCU Sports Band of the Year, with a chance to win $2,500.

It’s time to select a winner. Cast your vote below.

Voting ends Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11:59 p.m. (CT)

Disclaimer: This poll is not scientific. You are encouraged to come back and vote often. However, please note that the poll will view rapid-fire voting from a single IP address as an attack and trigger a timeout. In this case, your vote will not be counted. Poll results reflect only the views of the readers who choose to participate and not the public as a whole.