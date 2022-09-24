You might also like

Week 3 of the HBCU football season featured halftime shows from the Battle of the Bay, a special guest appearance by the Alabama State marching band in Ohio, and an intense halftime show battle between Southern and Texas Southern.

Below is our selection of the top five HBCU band halftime shows from Week 3.

5. Alabama State (Music through the streets BOTB)

Performed at Bedford Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio



4. Southern (vs. Texas Southern)

Performed at Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, Texas



3. Texas Southern (vs. Southern)

Performed at Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, Texas



2. North Carolina A&T (vs. Duke)

Performed at Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina



1. Norfolk State (vs. Hampton)

William “Dick” Price Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia

