On a cool winter afternoon, the North Carolina Central football team shared in the revelry of its HBCU national championship with a parade through the streets of Durham.

It has been more than a month since the Eagles knocked off Jackson State in Atlanta in the Cricket Celebration Bowl to capture the program’s first Black college championship since elevating to the FCS.

Saturday’s parade and pep rally led the team through Durham neighborhoods to the entrance of O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium where the team displayed the MEAC and Celebration Bowl championship trophies.

Here are a few quick pictures from today’s parade and pep rally for the North Carolina Central University 🦅 football team as we celebrate their HBCU national championship! @NCCU @NCCUAthletics pic.twitter.com/JmpXAiQaFL — Durham County, NC (@DurhamCounty) January 21, 2023

“I’m so proud of these guys. They know I love them to death and it means the world to me as alumni to bring this back not just to the nest but to the Bull City,” said head coach Trei Oliver during an address to the public.

Several players enjoyed the overwhelming support from fans and the community along the parade route and pep rally.

“That’s something we always appreciated is you all coming out and supporting no matter what. That’s what got us through the season,” All-MEAC linebacker Khalil Baker told the crowd.