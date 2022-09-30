You might also like

You might also like

Despite the Circle City Classic making the decision to eliminate its annual football game for a battle of the band exhibition, none of those performances made our top five list.

Instead, this week’s top five performances feature bands from Alcorn State, Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, Norfolk State and North Carolina A&T.

Below is our selection of the top five HBCU band halftime shows from Week 4.

5. Alcorn State (vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

Performed at Jack Spinks Stadium, Lorman, Mississippi



4. Florida A&M (vs. Alabama A&M)

Performed at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida



3. Bethune-Cookman (vs. Grambling)

Performed at Daytona Stadium, Daytona Beach, Florida



2. Norfolk State (vs. St. Francis)

Performed at William “Dick” Price Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia



1. North Carolina A&T (vs. South Carolina State)

Performed at Truist Stadium, Greensboro, North Carolina

