As we do every year around this time, we commemorate the 2022 HBCU marching band season by recognizing the best halftime shows of the year.

Our list was produced using the weekly top five lists we published during the 2022 fall season.

With song selection, creativity, and crowd reaction being some of the criteria we used to finalize the list, below are the top 10 HBCU band halftime shows of 2022.

10. Alabama State (vs. Florida A&M)

Performed at ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama



9. Texas Southern (vs. Alabama State)

Performed at PNC Stadium, Houston, Texas



8. North Carolina A&T (vs. South Carolina State)

Performed at Truist Stadium, Greensboro, North Carolina



7. Southern (vs. Jackson State)

Performed at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Mississippi



6. Alabama State (vs. Jackson State)

Performed at ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama



5. Florida A&M (vs. Bethune-Cookman)

Performed at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida



4. Grambling State (vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff)

Performed at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, Grambling, Louisiana



3. Norfolk State (vs. Hampton)

William “Dick” Price Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia



2. Alcorn State (vs. Jackson State)

Performed at Jack Spinks Stadium, Lorman, Mississippi



1. Norfolk State (vs. Delaware State)

Performed at William “Dick” Price Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia

