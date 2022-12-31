You might also like

As we approach a new year, we take a moment to review the very best musical highlights of the 2022 HBCU band season.

Our list is Hip-Hop free and includes a dynamic list of tunes featuring recent and “old-school” R&B, pop, Christian music, and everything else in between.

With the help of those who follow HBCU Sports on social media and interact with us on our message board, we reduced a list of over 50 performances to a final list of 20.

Below are the top 20 cover songs of 2022 performed by HBCU bands.

20. Prairie View A&M, “Slave to the Rhythm” (Michael Jackson)



19. Tennessee State, “Come and Talk to Me” (Jodicei)



18. Kentucky State, “Let it Burn” (Jazmine Sullivan)



17. Tennessee State, “More Than a Woman” (Aaliyah)



16. Norfolk State, “Over” (Lucky Daye)



15. Alcorn State, “Can’t Help But Wait” (Trey Songz)



14. Prairie View A&M, “Break my Soul” (Beyoncé)



13. Alabama State, “Keep on Rollin” (King George)



12. Jackson State, “Baby Come to Me” (Regina Belle)



11. North Carolina A&T “Surprise” (Chloe Bailey)



10. North Carolina A&T, “Alabasters Box” (CeCe Winans)



9. Bethune-Cookman, “Pressure” (Ari Lennox)



8. Norfolk State, “Feels Like Summer (Childish Gambino)



7. Alabama State, “Love Train” (Con Funk Shun)



6. Texas Southern, “Lacrimosa” (Mozart)



5. Texas Southern, “Lingus” (Snarky Puppy)



4. Jackson State, “The King’s Affirmation” (Iniko)



3. Southern, “Before you walk out of my life” (Monica)



2. Southern, “A Long Walk” (Jill Scott)



1. Alabama State “Didn’t Cha Know” (Erykah Badu)

