You might also like

You might also like

Mark Evans II, the top offensive lineman in the SWAC, announced he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

This season, the UAPB big man played a huge role in the success of running back Kayvon Britten who finished third in the SWAC in rushing.

In addition to being named to the All-SWAC First Team, Evans was also named a Hero Sports FCS All-American and Phil Steele FCS All-American. He also won the Phil Steele FCS Offensive Lineman of the Year award.

In his career with the Golden Lions, Evans has proven to be one of the most decorated HBCU offensive linemen in recent years.

Golden Lion For Life 🦁 #STF pic.twitter.com/yD4aIvpo7K — Mark Evans II ⁷⁸ (@EvansII_78) December 11, 2022

Evan has been named to four All-SWAC first teams and three FCS All-American teams. He was also selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list and the Senior Bowl watch list.

Evans is highly regarded among the top HBCU prospects after being named No. 2 in ESPN’s Top 50 preseason HBCU ranking.

The Golden Lions star will have plenty of opportunities to prove his worth in the offseason as he is slated to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Evans is looking to become the first player from UAPB to be selected in the NFL draft since fellow offensive lineman Terron Armstead in 2013.