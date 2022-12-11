You might also like

The exodus from the Jackson State coaching staff to Colorado continues after with the reported addition of offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone to the Buffaloes.

As first reported by Bruce Feldman, Bartolone will join Deion Sanders as the new Colorado wide receivers coach.

Bartolone joined Jackson State as offensive coordinator in 2022, but began his coaching career in 2016. Prior to his success at Jackson State, Bartolone was an offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach for Nevada.

Under Bartolone, Jackson State ranked as the No. 1 scoring offense in the SWAC and No. 8 overall in the FCS. Jackson State, which heads into the Celebration Bowl at 12-0 against MEAC champion NC Central, has outscored opponents by an average of 24.5 points per game.

Bartolone is the latest JSU assistant to commit to CU along with defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman, analyst Mike Zimmer and linebackers back coach Andre Hart.