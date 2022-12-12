Tennessee State went into the halftime break trailing Lipscomb 40-33 but rallied from the deficit to take down the Bisons 90-85 at home on Sunday at the Gentry Center.

The Tigers (6-4) had four players score in double figures, led by Jr. Clay, who had 19 points, five assists, and three steals. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 18 points and two steals and Christian Brown helped out with 16 points.

The Tennessee State offense was very productive from three-point land, making 10 threes on 19 attempts. Clay was the most prolific shooter for the Tigers, draining three treys in the contest.

Tennessee State forced 25 Lipscomb turnovers while committing 15 themselves in Sunday’s game. The Tigers turned those takeaways into 34 points on the other end of the floor. Clay’s three steals led the way for Tennessee State.

After falling behind 6-5, Tennessee State went on a 9-0 run with 17:48 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Dedric Boyd, to take a 14-6 lead. The Tigers then surrendered that lead and entered halftime down 40-33.

Tennessee State narrowed its deficit to 73-71 before going on a 6-0 run, finished off by Fitzgerald Jr.’s layup, to seize a 77-73 lead with 4:01 to go in the contest. The Tigers kept expanding the margin and coasted the rest of the way for the 90-85 win. Tennessee State capitalized on 12 Lipscomb turnovers in the period, collecting 15 points off those turnovers.

