With news of Deion Sanders’ departure to Colorado fresh off the presses, Jackson State finds itself having to transition to life after Coach Prime.

Here are a few names that should be on the list of consideration to lead the next JSU era:

Ed Reed – University of Miami football chief of staff

The University of Miami legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame player last coached in 2016 when he was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Buffalo Bills. Although Reed lacks a wealth of experience, he does bring name recognition and his South Florida ties could be a foothold to that recruiting hotbed.

Eric Bieniemy – Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator

In his five years as the architect of the Chiefs’ offense, the unit has ranked no lower than seventh in the NFL. Bieniemy’s system helped foster the development of Patrick Mahomes into an MVP quarterback. His influence also aided the talents of Travis Kelce into one of the best tight ends in the league and allowed Tyreke Hill to become one of the most dangerous and prolific wide receivers in the NFL. Multiple NFL teams have demonstrated reticence in offering Bieniemy a head coach position, but Jackson State should not.

Vincent Dancy — Mississippi Valley State University head coach

Although Dancy has only a 10-38 record at Valley, he has consistently fielded teams who compete at a level that belies that win and loss count. Dancy is a Jackson State alum, where he was a four-year football letterman and a defensive coach from 2009 to 2013 as the safeties coach. At a school in Jackson State that appears willing to invest in and elevate its football program, Dancy’s coaching ability would be able to be put on full display.

Herman Edwards — ESPN analyst

Despite the manner in which his tenure ended at Arizona State University, Edwards had compiled a 26-20 overall record with the Sun Devils, including trips to three bowl games — the Las Vegas Bowl in 2018 and 2021 and Sun Bowl in 2019. If he could be pried away from ESPN, Edwards could be a solid bridge to stabilize the program.