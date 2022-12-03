You might also like

After months of speculation about Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders moving on to accept a position at the FBS level, the one burning question had finally been answered.

A day before Jackson State’s appearance in the SWAC Championship Game, it was announced that Coach Prime was preparing to accept an offer to become the next head coach at Colorado.

This report was confirmed following Saturday’s game, with Sanders reportedly informing his team of his decision in a team meeting.

Sanders’ two-and-a-half-year tenure with Jackson State was eventful and filled with historic moments and on and off the field.

Here is a timeline of Coach Prime’s stint as Jackson State coach.

September 21, 2020: Deion Sanders is hired to become the 21st head coach in the history of the Jackson State Tigers football program.

February 21, 2021: Sanders makes his head coaching debut leading Jackson State to a 53-0 victory over the Edward Waters Tigers.

September 5, 2021: Jackson State defeats Florida A&M in the first Orange Blossom Classic in 43 years.

December 4, 2021: Jackson State defeats Prairie View A&M 27-10 to claim their first SWAC championship since 2007.

December 14, 2021: Sanders wins the Eddie Robinson Award after leading Jackson State to their first 10-win season since 1996. He became just the second HBCU head coach to ever win the award in its 35-year existence (Henry Frazier III, 2009).

December 15, 2021: Defensive back Travis Hunter makes history flipping by from Florida State and committing to Jackson State becoming the first five-star football recruit to commit to an HBCU program.

December 18, 2021: Sanders’ first full season with Jackson State ends on a sour note after losing 31-10 to South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.

April 24, 2022: Jackson State becomes the first HBCU to ever have a nationally televised spring game airing live on ESPNU.

April 30, 2022: Former Jackson State defensive end James Houston is selected by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft becoming Sanders’ first-ever draft pick as a college head coach.

October 8, 2022: Jackson State defeats Alabama State 26-12 giving the team its 500th win in program history.

October 16, 2022: Sanders is interviewed on 60 Minutes where he discusses the transformation of the JSU football program under his leadership.

October 29, 2022: ESPN’s College Gameday hosts a live show from Jackson State. Deion Sanders appears on the show and is interviewed by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis and Pat McAfee.

November 19, 2022: Jackson State defeats Alcorn State 24-13 to finish the regular season 11-0. It is the program’s first undefeated regular season in school history.

December 3, 2022: Jackson State defeats Southern 43-24 to claim their second straight SWAC championship. Sanders later announces he has accepted the vacant University of Colorado head coaching position.