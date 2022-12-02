You might also like

You might also like

When a football team goes 3-8, as South Carolina State did this season, changes are likely to happen.

Despite helping lead the Bulldogs to a MEAC championship and Celebration Bowl title just a year ago, South Carolina State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bennett Swygert will not be back with the program after four seasons.

Earlier in the week, a social media post from Swygert alluded to his time in Orangeburg coming to an end.

“Thank you to Coach Pough for believing in me. You gave a guy you recruited a chance to work, and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Swygert said in a statement posted on Twitter. “It is humbling to know I am part of your coaching tree. Thank you to SCSU for such a tremendous opportunity.”

During Swygert’s tenure, the Bulldogs’ offense ascended to as high as the third-ranked offense in the MEAC in 2019.

However, in the two ensuing seasons, including the championship year of 2021, the unit has been a middling unit, scoring a total of 208 points (second-worst in the MEAC) and averaging 285 yards per game.