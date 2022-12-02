The SIAC announced Friday a change in its football scheduling that will commence in the 2023 season.

Next season the league will move to a 4-4-2 format in which each team will play an eight-game modified SIAC schedule that includes matchups with four primary rivals.

Those primary games slated annually for each team are:

Albany State Allen, Fort Valley State, Kentucky State, Savannah State Allen Albany State, Benedict, Clark Atlanta, Edward Waters Benedict Allen, Central State, Fort Valley State, Savannah State Central State Benedict, Lane, Kentucky State, Tuskegee Clark Atlanta Allen, Fort Valley State, Miles, Morehouse Edward Waters Allen, Miles, Morehouse, Savannah State Fort Valley State Albany State, Benedict, Clark Atlanta, Savannah State Kentucky State Albany State, Central State, Lane, Morehouse Lane Central State, Kentucky State, Miles, Tuskegee Miles Clark Atlanta, Edward Waters, Lane, Tuskegee Morehouse Clark Atlanta, Edward Waters, Kentucky State, Tuskegee Savannah State Albany State, Benedict, Edward Waters, Fort Valley State Tuskegee Central State, Lane, Miles, Morehouse

The modification to the schedule will preserve permanent rivalries such as Albany State-Fort Valley State; Allen-Benedict; Central State Kentucky State, and Morehouse-Tuskegee. Outside of those games, each team will face the remaining eight SIAC schools twice during a four-year period.

“The new SIAC football scheduling model will help to provide significant advantages for our schools and league,” said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman. “The most important advantage is the benefit we are giving to our student-athletes to have the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period while decreasing the amount of time spent on the road.”

In addition to the new scheduling format, the SIAC will do away with its divisions in 2023. The conference championship game will not feature the best team from the Eastern and Western divisions. Participants will be determined by winning percentage in conference play.