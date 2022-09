You might also like

You might also like

HBCU Sports publisher Kenn Rashad, senior editor Kendrick Marshall, and Division II/HBCU recruiting reporter Jarrett Hoffman make predictions for Week 4

Kendrick Marshall

Lincoln (PA) at Johnson C. Smith

Elizabeth City State at Shaw

Bowie State at St. Augustine’s

Virginia Union at Fayetteville State

Virginia State at Livingstone

Winston-Salem State at Chowan

Virginia University-Lynchburg at North Carolina Central

South Carolina State at North Carolina A&T

Norfolk State vs St. Francis

Delaware State vs Merrimack

Fort Valley State at Bluefield State

Edward Waters at Lane

Miles at Central State

Savannah State at Morehouse

Allen at Tuskegee

Albany State at Clark Atlanta

Kentucky State at Benedict

Texas Southern at UTSA

Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State

Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M

Prairie View A&M at Alabama State

UAPB at Alcorn State

Hampton at Delaware

Langston at Arkansas Baptist

Texas College vs Wayland Baptist

West Virginia State at Notre Dame (Ohio)

Jarrett Hoffman

Lincoln (PA) at Johnson C. Smith

Elizabeth City State at Shaw

Bowie State at St. Augustine’s

Virginia Union at Fayetteville State

Virginia State at Livingstone

Winston-Salem State at Chowan

Virginia University-Lynchburg at North Carolina Central

South Carolina State at North Carolina A&T

Norfolk State vs St. Francis

Delaware State vs Merrimack

Fort Valley State at Bluefield State

Edward Waters at Lane

Miles at Central State

Savannah State at Morehouse

Allen at Tuskegee

Albany State at Clark Atlanta

Kentucky State at Benedict

Texas Southern at UTSA

Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State

Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M

Prairie View A&M at Alabama State

UAPB at Alcorn State

Hampton at Delaware

Langston at Arkansas Baptist

Texas College vs Wayland Baptist

West Virginia State at Notre Dame (Ohio)

Kenn Rashad

Lincoln (PA) at Johnson C. Smith

Elizabeth City State at Shaw

Bowie State at St. Augustine’s

Virginia Union at Fayetteville State

Virginia State at Livingstone

Winston-Salem State at Chowan

Virginia University-Lynchburg at North Carolina Central

South Carolina State at North Carolina A&T

Norfolk State vs St. Francis

Delaware State vs Merrimack

Fort Valley State at Bluefield State

Edward Waters at Lane

Miles at Central State

Savannah State at Morehouse

Allen at Tuskegee

Albany State at Clark Atlanta

Kentucky State at Benedict

Texas Southern at UTSA

Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State

Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M

Prairie View A&M at Alabama State

UAPB at Alcorn State

Hampton at Delaware

Langston at Arkansas Baptist

Texas College vs Wayland Baptist

West Virginia State at Notre Dame (Ohio)