Deion Sanders has added another high-profile coach to help develop what is a budding FCS power on the field and the sidelines.

Former NFL head coach Mike Zimmer will be serving as an analyst, Sanders announced Tuesday on his personal Instagram page.

“We just got a New HIGHLY EXPERIENCE ANALYST to help propel @gojsutigersfb to the Next Level,” Sanders wrote. “Former HC of the @vikings, My former DB Coach of the @dallascowboys and Dear Friend Mike Zimmer. Glad I don’t have to pay u because I can’t afford u. Let’s go Baby!”

Mike Zimmer first worked with Sanders with the Dallas Cowboys in 1994 as a defensive coach. He is months removed from being fired by the Minnesota Vikings after eight seasons where he went 72-56-1 and made three playoff appearances.

“He’s (Sanders) asked me about it a few times. The pay’s not good,” Zimmer said. “But I do love Deion and i’d do anything for him.”

Zimmer, who was invited by Sanders to observe how the program functioned, was impressed with the direction and potential of the football operation.

“I think the sky’s the limit if some people would donate to him in his football program, there would be no stopping him,” said Zimmer. “He would be competing with all greats like Georgia and Alabama and everybody around the country because I’ve seen what he what he’s done the money that he’s taken out of his own pocket to improve the facilities here.

“You know, I just feel like if people will jump on the bandwagon with him — and now’s the best time because they’re they’re extremely good —and getting great players. I just think the sky’s the limit this this guy can do it.”