The road to the kickoff of the 2022 HBCU football season continues with the Black College Football Hall of Fame releasing its Black College Player of the Year award watch list.

The list features 49 different players from 26 schools representing six conferences. With lists like these, it is always likely that great candidates will get left off.

That is no different here. There are certainly players who deserved to be mentioned for the award.

Here are 10 of the most notable omissions from the Black College Football Player of the Year Watch List.

Sundiata Anderson DL, Grambling State

Sundiata Anderson is a player with much hype surrounding him entering the 2022 season. He was named to the East-West Shrine Bowl watch list and the Reese’s Senior Bowl HBCU watch list. Last season, Anderson finished with 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was one of only two Grambling State players named to the All-SWAC team.

Andrew Body QB, Texas Southern

After just one season with Texas Southern, Andrew Body is already making waves as a dual-threat quarterback. Body recorded 2,024 passing yards while completing 58.8% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns. He also led the Tigers with 642 yards rushing and five TDs.

Brandon Codrington RS/DB, North Carolina Central

Brandon Codrington is one of the top returning players on special teams in all of HBCU football. He recorded 473 yards on 21 kick returns and 314 yards on 20 punt returns, including a 77-yards punt return touchdown in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Codrington also made plays defending on special teams with two blocked kicks. On defense, he made his presence felt totaling 43 tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, and four pass breakups.

Jason Dumas DL, Southern

The former All-SWAC defensive lineman is looking to continue to make an impact in the conference. Last season, Dumas finished with 38 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. The Prairie View transfer is playing on a loaded defense that also features former Buck Buchanan Award winner Jordan Lewis.

Esaias Guthrie DB, Delaware State

Esaias Guthrie is yet another sophomore looking to become the first to win the Black College Football Player of the Year award. As a freshman, Guthrie led the MEAC with four interceptions to go along with a touchdown and four pass breakups. He also put up 32 total tackles and a tackle for loss. Guthrie will be a key player in Delaware State’s quest to record their first winning season since 2012.

Aubrey Miller LB, Jackson State

Aubrey Miller is one of the top returning players from Jackson State’s championship defense last season. The Missouri transfer led the SWAC with 109 total tackles along with 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He ranked in the top 10 in the conference in each of those categories while adding a forced fumble and three pass breakups.

Jacob Roberts LB, North Carolina A&T

Despite North Carolina A&T recording its first losing season in a decade, one of their bright spots from the year was the play of linebacker Jacob Roberts. Roberts filled the stat sheet last year with 84 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, an interception, and four blocked kicks. He was one of only two Aggies that was named to the Big South all-conference team.

Brandon Savage DB, Norfolk State

Brandon Savage was a highlight on what was a loaded Norfolk State secondary last season. Along with teammate Justin Toler, Savage each recorded three interceptions tied for second in the MEAC. He also finished second in the conference with 10 passes defended. In addition, he also put up 35 total tackles and a tackle for loss.

Quinton Williams QB, Howard

Quinton Williams is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in HBCU football. The All-MEAC third-team quarterback put up solid numbers for the Bison, with 2,353 passing yards while completing 58.5% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdowns. Williams was also effective on the ground rushing for four touchdowns.

Sy’Veon Wilkerson RB, Jackson State

Completing the hat trick of sophomores looking to win the Black College Football Player of the Year award is Jackson State running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson. Transferring from Delaware State, Wilkerson was one of the top true freshman players in the country last season. He finished the year recording 848 rushing yards and eight touchdowns to cap off an All-MEAC first-team position.