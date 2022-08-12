As the USFL enters its first offseason since a renaissance season, the league continues to add HBCU talent.

One team, the New Jersey Generals, have made two such pickups.

New Jersey first signed former North Carolina Central and Morgan State offensive lineman Bruce Trigg.

Trigg’s college career began at Morgan State where he played his first four seasons before transferring to North Carolina Central where he spent this past season.

In his lone season with the Eagles, he was named to the All-MEAC second team, allowing just one sack in nine games.

The Generals then inked former Elizabeth City State quarterback DaQuan Neal.

Neal finished his senior season with 3,218 passing yards and 684 rushing yards and tallied 25 total touchdowns.

After college, the Vikings quarterback spent time with the Indoor Football League’s Iowa Barnstormers.

In his first season in the IFL, Neal was named MVP of the league in leading the Barnstormers to a 12-2 record.

In 2021, the former IFL MVP played for the Tuscon Sugar Skulls where he finished the season with 2,342 passing yards (second in IFL) and 50 passing touchdowns (tied for second) along with 310 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns (tied for 10th).