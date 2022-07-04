The rebirth of the USFL provided opportunities for HBCU football players to excel on a national stage and the league’s inaugural championship game was no different.

Four former HBCU football players — Chris Rowland (Tennessee State), Antwan Owens (Jackson State), Peyton Ramzy, (Tuskegee) and Bryan Mills (North Carolina Central) — were in uniform Sunday night in the title matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and Philadelphia Stars.

But it was Rowland who stood out for Philadelphia, catching four passes for 55 yards and a late fourth-quarter touchdown. He also tallied 29 rushing yards on three attempts and 59 kick return yards.

Not so fast…@kj_costello hung tough in the pocket to find @crowland30 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/44T0489jq4 — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) July 4, 2022

Owens, playing for the eventual champion Stallions, recorded a sack during the game.