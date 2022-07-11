The Southern football community is mourning the death of former tight end Bradley Coleman who was fatally shot in reported carjacking attempt in Georgia.

According to a WSB-TV, Coleman, 29,  was at a gas station filling his tires when he was approached by a car occupied by three passengers.

A police report indicated that Coleman was later shot while fighting with two of the assailants.

Coleman was a Norcross, Georgia where native where he attended Norcross high school, winning a state championship in basketball.

He then played for Southern from 2012-2016 winning a SWAC championship with the team in 2013.

Prior to his death, Coleman had been coaching football at Norcross High School and was looking to start his own clothing line. A GoFundMe page has been established at www.gofundme.com/f/bradley-colemans-funeral-daughters-fund?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter

The proceeds are expected to help support going Coleman’s young daughter.

“Brad was nothing but joy and light!” said former Southern tight end coach Justin Poindexter in a social media post. “Pray for his family and please support his daughter – she was his motivation & support.”



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here