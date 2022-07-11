The Southern football community is mourning the death of former tight end Bradley Coleman who was fatally shot in reported carjacking attempt in Georgia.

According to a WSB-TV, Coleman, 29, was at a gas station filling his tires when he was approached by a car occupied by three passengers.

A police report indicated that Coleman was later shot while fighting with two of the assailants.

Southern University Athletics offers our sincere condolences to the family, loved one’s and teammates of Bradley Coleman, former Jaguar wide receiver from 2012-2016. The Georgia native played on the @GeauxJags 2013 SWAC Championship team#WeAreSouthern pic.twitter.com/rxTVKju5Eb — Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) July 11, 2022

Coleman was a Norcross, Georgia where native where he attended Norcross high school, winning a state championship in basketball.

He then played for Southern from 2012-2016 winning a SWAC championship with the team in 2013.

Prior to his death, Coleman had been coaching football at Norcross High School and was looking to start his own clothing line. A GoFundMe page has been established at www.gofundme.com/f/bradley-colemans-funeral-daughters-fund?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter

The proceeds are expected to help support going Coleman’s young daughter.

“Brad was nothing but joy and light!” said former Southern tight end coach Justin Poindexter in a social media post. “Pray for his family and please support his daughter – she was his motivation & support.”