South Carolina State has its basketball coach.

West Virginia assistant Erik Martin reportedly accepted the offer to be the Bulldogs next head coach, according to Blue Gold News.

“It’s difficult to move, because we have been here in Morgantown a long time. We have roots here,” Martin told BlueGoldNews.com. “But I’ve said this a couple of times — I am ready to be a head coach. I want to be a great head coach, but before you can do that you have to be a head coach. So this as time for it, I’m getting that opportunity, and I am very happy with it. But it will be tough to leave.”

Martin was an assistant at West Virginia for 15 seasons under longtime head coach, including a stop at Kansas State.

Martin will replace Tony Madlock, who lasted only one season at SCSU before leaving for Alabama State when Mo Williams took the Jackson State job.