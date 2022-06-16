FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Athletics released its 2022 football schedule on Thursday. The Thorobreds will meet NCAA Division I opponent, the University of Dayton, and host three home contests.

The season will open to a nonconference opponent in Delta State on Sept. 3, at 1 p.m. at Alumni Stadium for Frankfort Day. The Statesmen finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 5-6.

Kentucky State will travel to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to play Fort Valley State in the Scenic City Classic on Sept. 11.

They will play their next four games on the road beginning at the University of Dayton on Sept. 17. The Thorobreds will travel to Columbia, South Carolina, to meet league opponent Benedict College on Sept. 24. Followed by another SIAC opponent Savannah State on Oct. 1. Kentucky State will close out the road games with Lane College on Oct. 8.

The Thorobreds will host league opponent Allen on Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. for Homecoming.

Following Homecoming, the Thorobreds will head to Alabama to play SIAC opponent Miles College.

The 2022 home schedule will close to Tuskegee on Oct. 29, for Senior Day, and the regular season will conclude at rival Central State on Nov. 5.

2022 Football Schedule Date At Opponent Location September 3, 2022 (Saturday) Home Delta State Alumni Stadium September 11, 2022 (Sunday) Away Fort Valley State University Chattanooga TN September 17, 2022 (Saturday) Away University of Dayton Dayton, OH September 24, 2022 (Saturday) Away Benedict College Columbia SC October 1, 2022 (Saturday) Away Savannah State University Savannah GA October 8, 2022 (Saturday) Away Lane College Jackson TN October 15, 2022 (Saturday) Home Allen University Alumni Stadium October 22, 2022 (Saturday) Away Miles College Alabama October 29, 2022 (Saturday) Home Tuskegee University Alumni Stadium November 5, 2022 (Saturday) Away Central State University Wilberforce OH

Courtesy: Kentucky State Athletics