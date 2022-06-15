The NCAA released the Academic Progress Rate report for the 2020-21 academic year. The Hampton University football program received the highest score among all HBCU and Big South football programs.

Hampton football’s score of 966 is the highest score the football program has received since the NCAA started the APR reports in 2003.

“This is the kind of news that every football coach wants to receive heading into Summer workouts,” said head coach Robert Prunty. “Academic excellence is the championship mindset we push our players to strive for in the classroom, and it’s the expectation of excellence Dr.Harvey has instilled into our campus culture.”

Also read: Hampton linebacker KeShaun Moore signs NIL deal with WWE

The NCAA implemented the APR report in 2003 as part of a collaborative effort to encourage expectations of academic excellence and hold NCAA institutions and athletic departments accountable for the academic progress of their student-athletes.

The APR is calculated as follows:

Each student-athlete receiving athletically related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible.

A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate.

In addition to a team’s current-year APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability.

Teams must earn a four-year average APR of 930 to compete in championships.

“I’m proud of my guys,” said Prunty. “Football teams are comprised of about a hundred young men that my staff and I are constantly on cases about staying on top of their performance in the classroom.”

Courtesy: Hampton Athletics