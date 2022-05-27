The Grambling State football adds yet another FBS recruit to its roster in former Utah wide receiver recruit Ryan Peppins who announced Friday he has committed to play for the Tigers.

Raised in Birmingham, Alabama, Peppins was a highly touted two-sport athlete who was also a track & field athlete.

As a junior, Peppins was named to the All-State and All-American Offensive first team helping lead Thompson High School to its second straight state championship.

In his senior year, he once again led Thompson to a state championship recording 80 receptions for 1,379 receiving yards scoring 23 touchdowns.

In addition to winning his third straight state title, Peppins was named Mr. Football in the state of Alabama becoming the first wide receiver to win the award since Julio Jones in 2007.

As a three-star recruit, the former All-American receiver fielded offers from Tulane, Troy, Austin Peay, Middle Tennessee State and North Texas.

Pippens had committed to Western Kentucky before flipping to Utah where he was an early enrollee. He entered the transfer portal last month.