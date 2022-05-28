Southern sealed their chance to compete for the SWAC tournament title with a 10-2 win over Florida A&M on Saturday.

This will be the Jaguars’ third straight appearance in the title game in as many years.

“We got out there, got some runs early, and the pitcher settled in to give us a good start,” said SU head coach Chris Crenshaw. “It all started with Tremaine Spears home run to center field.”

Southern’s Christian Davis picked up the win for Jaguars as he pitched seven innings allowing no earned runs.

Alabama State 4, Bethune-Cookman 1

Alabama State advanced to its first Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game since 2019 with a 4-1 victory over Bethune-Cookman.

Alabama State (33-23) used a complete game effort from Austin King to reach the championship game. The senior pitched his first complete game in a Hornet uniform giving up just one run while scattering eight hits and striking out a pair. He finished with a 127-pitch performance for Alabama State on Saturday.

Chris Lewis led the Hornets at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance while six other Hornets picked up a base hit in the win.

Courtesy: SWAC