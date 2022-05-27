Jackson State and Deion Sanders continue to amass a war chest of top recruits after receiving a commitment from four-star wide receiver Isiah Kendall for the 2023 signing class.

Kendall, who made his announcement on social media on Thursday, is the No. 37-ranked wide receiver, per 247Sports. Kendall picked the Tigers over Indiana, Pittsburgh, Kansas and Air Force.



The 6-foot-4, 175-pound senior from Newport, Arkansas, is the No. 2 prospect in Arkansas and the 269th prospect in the nation, according to recruiting services.