GRAMBLING, La. – Former Grambling State women’s basketball standout Shakyla Hill is no stranger to success on the court. So it’s no surprise that Hill found more success, notching her second professional championship.

The Bashkimi women’s basketball team defeated Pristina 69-54 to claim the 2022 Super League Championship Cup in Kosovo on Feb. 5.

As a rookie in 2020, Hill led ZKK Kraljevo in Serbia, to the Milan Ciga Vasojevic Cup championship. She averaged team-high 13.3 points with 8.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Many GSU fans may remember Hill as one of the greatest Lady Tigers in school history, becoming the first woman in NCAA Division I history to record two quadruple-doubles. She left GSU as the school-record holder in assists (612) and steals (488). Her 488 steals are also the most ever in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) history.

She’s also GSU’s third all-time leading scorer with 2,052 points and second all-time in rebounds amassing 925. Her solid play also helped the Lady Tigers capture the 2018 SWAC Tournament title.

